NASCAR Races Aren’t on Polymarket Right Now, But Another Massive Racing Series Is

Prediction markets are taking off as people are embracing new ways to gamble. Sports continue to lead the way, but other industries are taking up prominent space in this world.

Polymarket is one of the primary options for people wanting to gamble on sports, politics, movies, and celebrity topics. Yet, it is lacking in one area. Polymarket is not a place to focus on the world of NASCAR.

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Polymarket traders do not have the opportunity to make wagers about the winners of the various races at superspeedway, road courses, and intermediate oval tracks. They couldn’t focus on last weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway, nor can they make wagers about the series champion.

It’s not that NASCAR is pushing back against these markets. The racing series has a presence in the sports betting space through multiple partnerships. It worked out a deal in Arizona with theScore Bet and in North Carolina with DraftKings.

NASCAR has also openly acknowledged discussions with Polymarket, Kalshi, and Robinhood.

Kalshi currently has NASCAR races on its platform. The prediction market also had a heavy presence during the TNT coverage of last weekend’s race at Sonoma Raceway.

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But while NASCAR is not an option for Polymarket users, another racing series has a prominent presence. These traders have numerous opportunities to make wagers focused on Formula 1 and the series’ biggest drivers.

The platform provides options for users to make wagers on each Grand Prix on the schedule. They can focus on the winner of the pole position, the fastest lap, and the winner of the Grand Prix.

The options also include the winner of the Constructors’ Championship, the winner of the World Drivers’ Championship, and whether prominent drivers will retire after the season.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.