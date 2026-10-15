Multiple Theme Parks Shut Down Rides Following Six Flags Roller Coaster Incident

After the tragedy at Six Flags Over Georgia, multiple theme parks have shut down nearly a dozen roller coasters while investigators probe the incident.

As previously reported, a Six Flags Over Georgia guest died on Monday after falling out of the theme park’s roller coaster Goliath earlier this week. Law enforcement officials identified the guest as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem.

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The Cobb County Police Department stated that Kariem was “ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction.”

Witnesses said that as Kariem was falling, he hit parts of the roller coaster before hitting the ground.

“He fell and hit the car three different times,” one witness shared.

Richard Pretlow shared more details about the tragedy in a statement. “Our team responded immediately and cooperated fully with local authorities as they worked to understand what took place. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time.”

He noted that Goliath remains temporarily closed, with no anticipated reopening date at this time.

“I understand the concern surrounding this incident and appreciate the patience of our guests, season passholders, and community members. We remain committed to providing safe, fun, and memorable experiences,” Pretlow added.



Six Flags announced it has temporarily shut down nine coasters similar to the one involved.

“The safety of our guests and associates remains one of our highest priorities,” Six Flags shared in a statement following the tragedy.

The coasters closed include Nitro at Great Adventure; Raging Bull at Great America; Behemoth and Leviathan at Canada’s Wonderland; Goliath at Magic Mountain; Fury 325 and Thunder Striker at Carowinds; and Orion and Diamondback at Kings Island.

All but one of the coasters were manufactured by roller coaster design company Bolliger & Mabillard, which ABC News reports has designed coasters for multiple Six Flags parks and other amusement parks around the world since 1988.

Bolliger & Mabillard shared in a statement that it is also “actively investigating the incident” and declined to comment any further until it has a “better understanding” of what went wrong.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident. Our thoughts are with the family and those affected,” the company shared.

Along with Six Flags, SeaWorld announced it temporarily shut down its Florida theme park coaster, Mako, from the same manufacturer as Goliath.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved in the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia,” a SeaWorld Orlando spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly.

The spokesperson said Mako “is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution” following the Six Flags Over Georgia tragedy.

“The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority,” the spokesperson further shared. “Our safety staff and ride technicians strive to maintain and deliver attractions that our guests can enjoy with confidence. That work includes regular ride inspections and ongoing collaboration with ride manufacturers and other engineering and safety experts.”