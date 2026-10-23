TV Show Canceled After 16 Seasons

MLB Network’s Intentional Talk has struck out.

Earlier this week, MLB Network’s PR team released a statement that announced the end of the show, which has been on air for 16 seasons. The final episode will air days after this season’s World Series between Tampa Bay and Milwaukee, on Nov. 4, 2026.

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MLB Network’s flagship show launched in spring of 2011, roughly two seasons after the Network hit airwaves. The show is described by Major League Baseball in part as “ … MLB Network’s longest-running talk show, co-hosts Ryan Dempster, Kevin Millar and Siera Santos provide entertaining analysis alongside revealing player interviews that are driven by their signature sense of humor.”

Chris Rose hosted the show alongside Millar through 2020. Stephen Nelson also co-hosted for a pair of MLB seasons (2021-2023). Episodes of Intentional Talk ranged from 30 to 60 minutes and ran both during the season and throughout select times during MLB’s offseason.

“Intentional Talk has been an MLB Network institution for 16 seasons, showcasing baseball’s great personalities and laugh-out-loud moments to generations of fans,” MLB Network said in a statement. “From “The Best Interview in Baseball,” to “Got Heeeem,” we thank every person who has contributed to the show’s fantastic run, especially the real 1-5 and ’04 camp Kevin Millar, who has been part of IT since day one.”

Millar joined MLB Network and Intentional Talk in 2010, shortly after retiring from baseball after batting .274 and hitting 170 home runs throughout a 12-year Major League Baseball career.

Dempster joined the show in 2014 after retiring as pitcher from the MLB and having recorded 2,075 career strikeouts.

In 2023, Santos began co-hosting with the pair of ex-MLB players.

“We share our gratitude to Siera Santos, Ryan Dempster and Kevin for the last four years and look forward to the trio and fans celebrating the show’s significant success and impact on the game during the World Series and a final show on Wednesday, November 4th,”the PR statement concluded.

The show’s final few weeks of episodes air live Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET on MLB Network.