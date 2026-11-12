Ravens’ Current Odds Amidst Lamar Jackson’s Injury and Return Speculation

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was assumed by many to be lost for the season after injuring his thumb versus Buffalo nearly two weeks ago.

That may no longer be the case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jackson, per an ESPN report, has told his Ravens teammates that, despite the injury, he is planning to return this season.

The two-time MVP is expected to miss at least six weeks. He’s already been placed on IR, which sidelines him for a minimum of four weeks. With backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley also injured, Baltimore made a move last week to acquire QB Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals.

Adding Brissett became necessary after both Jackson and Huntley were injured, leaving the only healthy option, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, to start Baltimore’s Week 9 loss versus Jacksonville. Fagnano, making his first career start, completed 10 of 18 passes for only 60 yards. He was intercepted twice and did not throw a touchdown in Baltimore’s 33-10 loss.



Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

33-year-old Brissett, who wasn’t officially acquired until after Fagnano’s start on Thursday Night Football, will start for the Ravens under center for the time being. He’ll take his first snaps for Baltimore next Monday night when the Chargers visit Baltimore for Monday Night Football.

The quarterback carousel, combined with the team’s 4-5 record, has done nothing to help the Ravens’ current odds to win their division. Polymarket bettors currently have Baltimore with odds of just 2.7% to win the AFC North division. Cincinnati, at 65%, is the clear favorite to claim the division’s crown, followed by Pittsburgh (29%) and Cleveland (3.85). Of the division’s four teams, only the Ravens currently have a losing record.

Will Baltimore Ravens win the 2026 AFC North?

If Baltimore can remain in the playoff hunt without Jackson, a possibility exists for him to return over the season’s final three weeks, which could allow the Ravens to make up ground in the standings. Their final three games are all against division opponents: hosting Cleveland, at Cincinnati, and home for the Steelers.

In five starts this season, Jackson’s thrown for 967 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. He’s also added one score on the ground.



PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.