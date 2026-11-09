Patrick Mahomes Injury Feared – But the QB is Speaking Out



Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to injure his elbow during Sunday’s 35-12 home win against the New York Jets.

Mahomes was hurt with just under two minutes remaining in the first half when he was sacked by Jets rookie David Bailey. The sack forced Mahomes into a fumble, which New York recovered. Within seconds, Mahomes was being ushered into the medical tent on the Chiefs’ sideline.

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Replays showed Mahomes’ right elbow being bent in an awkward position, leaving Chiefs fans (and likely teammates of Mahomes) to fear the worst.

Despite the apparent injury and trip to the medical tent, Mahomes did not miss any snaps and was able to return to the game during Kansas City’s next offensive possession.

This was especially good news considering Mahomes injured his knee last season, tearing his ACL and LCL in his left knee, causing him to miss KC’s final three games of the regular season. Mahomes’ absence no doubt contributed to Kansas City missing last season’s playoffs.

Following the Chiefs win, the two-time MVP addressed the scary scene, telling reporters, “If I’m able to play, I’m going to play. That’s part of the game.

“ … obviously (the elbow) didn’t feel great, but I was able to get it worked on a little bit, especially at halftime, and I was able to go out there and play the rest of the game.”

"If I'm able to play, I'm going to play."



Patrick Mahomes on his injury scare in the 2nd quarter. (📺 CBS) pic.twitter.com/YH0pIhayqD — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 8, 2026

He finished the game with 242 yards passing, two touchdowns and no interceptions, seemingly unbothered by the banged-up elbow. A postgame MRI showed no major injuries to Mahomes’ elbow.

Chiefs fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Having a healthy Mahomes is obviously paramount to Kansas City’s chances of finishing the season as Super Bowl champions for a fourth time in Mahomes’ NFL career.

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And Polymarket bettors are clearly confident that KC’s franchise signal caller will remain under center for the rest of the season. Hence, the team having the fifth-best odds to hoist a Lombardi trophy following the season, per those wagering on Polymarket. Kansas City is being traded at 8%, trailing only Jacksonville (9%), Chicago (12%), and current favorites Buffalo and San Francisco (both at 14% odds).

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Mahomes and the 6-2 Chiefs next take the field on Sunday, Nov. 15, when they visit the 3-6 Atlanta Falcons.



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