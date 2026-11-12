Major Titans Player Caught up in Airport ‘Incident’ as Team’s Season Is on Life Support

Despite rumors that he’d be sent elsewhere, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is still in Tennessee following Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

That may be because traveling to a new city might cause an issue.

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At least if he were to travel via plane …

On Sunday evening, Nov. 8, Nashville’s WKRN reported that Ridley had been involved in an incident at Nashville International Airport (BNA) over the weekend. Neither the airport, the Nashville Police Department, nor the Titans have expounded upon what the incident entailed.

Tennessee’s head coach, Robert Saleh, spoke to media members Monday and addressed Ridley’s situation: “With regards to Calvin, we are aware of everything that’s happened. From my understanding, it was a very minor miscommunication at the airport. Law enforcement has it and that is as far as I can go for commenting.”

Ridley’s airport incident occurred on a Sunday in which the Titans were off for their bye week. It was much needed time off for a team that is struggling through a 1-7 campaign and have lost two straight games. Tennessee is tied with the Miami Dolphins for the NFL’s second-worst record. Only the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) have a worse record through the league’s first two and a half months.

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The Titans’ abysmal start to the season has done little to inspire bettors to side with Tennessee. Polymarket bettors currently give the Titans odds of less than 1% to win the AFC South division. They trail the Jacksonville Jaguars (90% odds), Houston Texans (11%) and Indianapolis Colts (1%). Tennessee hosts division- leading Jacksonville this Sunday.

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As for Ridley, the 31-year-old’s done little to assist the Titans in their efforts to dig out from the division’s basement. In seven games, Ridley’s recorded just six receptions for 91 yards. He is yet to find the end zone.

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