The New England Patriots’ season has gone from bad to worse as quarterback Drake May was injured on Sunday in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

New England, who played in last year’s Super Bowl, is currently sitting at a disappointing 5-5, on the outside looking at the AFC’s playoff picture. And they’re going to be without their star quarterback, Maye, for an extended period of time.

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Per ESPN, the QB “may have sustained a fractured ankle during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions.” And, “Maye will miss an extended period, and possibly the remainder of the season.”

Maye, 24, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was injured in the first quarter of the Lions game after being sacked by Aidan Hutchinson, who was hurt after celebrating his sack of the Patriots’ signal caller.

Including playoffs, Maye has started 43 consecutive games.

This season, Maye’s thrown 18 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions to go along with more than 2,300 yards. He’s also run for three scores.

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Losing the QB for an extended time has done nothing to help the Pats’ odds of representing the AFC in the Super Bowl for a second straight season. As of Tuesday evening, New England had odds of just 2% to win the conference on Polymarket. Only eight teams have worse odds. All are looking up at New England’s AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills, who Polymarket traders give a 28% chance to win the conference. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently are being traded with the second-best odds, 23%.

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In Maye’s absence, New England is expected to first turn to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, who filled in for Maye on Sunday after he was hurt. The only other QB on the roster is Behren Morton, a rookie seventh-round pick out of Texas Tech.

New England could also look outside the organization for a replacement and/or depth for their quarterback room.

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The Patriots have a Bye this week and will return to the field, without Maye, Thanksgiving weekend when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29.

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