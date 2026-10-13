Six Flags Attendee Dies After Falling out of Roller Coaster

A Six Flags theme park guest has died after falling out of a roller coaster mid-ride.

According to WXIA of Atlanta, Cobb County Police Department officers responded to an emergency call at 3:58 p.m. on Oct. 12.

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The Cobb County Police also revealed that the deceased guest, identified as 42-year-old Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, was “ejected from the ride and struck other patrons before falling beneath the attraction.”

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed that Kariem was working at Wesley International Academy when he died.

“We know this news is heartbreaking and difficult to process. Mr. Kariem was a valued member of our Wesley family, and his loss will be deeply felt throughout our school community,” a letter to the school’s community reads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues, students, and all those whose lives he touched.”

Witnesses said they saw Kariem fall from the coaster. He hit parts of the ride before hitting the ground. Law enforcement also said others were injured in the accident.

“He fell and hit the car three different times,” one witness shared.

One witness’s souvenir photo captured the fall during the ride. They pointed out that Kariem body hit others on the ride before landing on the roof of the haunted house attraction below Goliath.

Another witness said Kariem was riding the roller coaster with a boy who appeared to be his son, while his wife and a little girl watched from the ground.

One person on the ride at the same time said they saw Kariem get out of his seat. “The man started levitating in the air sideways,” they explained. “We made direct eye contact with him.”

The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the tragedy.

In a previous statement, Six Flags officials shared that they were “deeply saddened by the guest incident.”

A Six Flags spokesperson confirmed hours after the incident that the company decided to temporarily close nine roller coasters similar to Goliath “out of an abundance of caution.”

The roller coasters closed are Raging Bull at Six Flags Great America; Goliath at Six Flags Magic Mountain; Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure; Leviathan and Behemoth at Canada’s Wonderland; Fury 325 and Thunder Striker at Carowinds; and Orion and Diamondback at Kings Island.

Goliath first opened at Six Flags Over Georgia in 2006. Riders go as high as 200 feet and reach up to 70 miles per hour. The ride lasts for 210 seconds.