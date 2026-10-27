Oklahoma City Thunder’s Polymarket Odds Revealed After Jalen Williams’ Brutal Injury

On Sunday evening, Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a gruesome leg injury that is all but certain to end his season.

While driving to the basket in a home game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Williams was fouled on a shot attempt, fell awkwardly and witnessed his left ankle point in an unnatural direction. Williams was instantly in shock as he laid eyes on the injury, which has since been confirmed as both a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula. He was eventually stretched off the court and OKC went on to win 108 – 101.

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Video of the unfortunate break can be viewed below for those who aren’t squeamish.

Jalen Williams reaction to his broken ankle after the play 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/dy2NMrYefA — LEBRONISKING (@BronTooTuff) October 26, 2026

Williams’ teammate, perennial All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, commented on the injury after the game. “It’s obviously going to be tough without a player like that,” SGA told reporters. “But he’s not gone forever. He’ll be back better than ever, and we know it. We’ve just got to hold the fort down until he comes back.”

Despite the loss of Williams, a 2025 NBA All-Star, the Thunder are tied atop the Western Conference standings with a 3-0 record to start the season. And it’s a season that comes with high hopes. OKC advanced to last season’s Western Conference Finals, bowing out to the San Antonio Spurs in seven games. The previous season they claimed an NBA championship, the first in franchise history.

With a stacked roster that includes two-time league MVP, Gilgeous-Alexander, returning, OKC has remained one of the favorites to again hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy at season’s end.

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The Thunder are currently trading on Polymarket at 18% to win this season’s NBA title. That’s the league’s highest percent among traders, trailing only San Antonio’s 22%. OKC’s odds, however, did take a hit following Williams’ injury. On Sunday afternoon Polymarket traders were giving the Thunder a 24% likelihood of winning it all. That number fell by 6% on Monday.

Will Oklahoma City Thunder win the 2027 NBA Finals?

Philadelphia (10%), Minnesota (9%), and the defending champion New York Knicks (7%) round out the top five favorites.

In his nearly three full games this season, Williams has averaged just under 14 points and five rebounds.

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