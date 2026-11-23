Tom Jackson, a name synonymous with both the NFL and ESPN has died.

Jackson was 75.

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News of Jackson’s death, which came Friday, was first reported on Sunday morning ahead of the day’s NFL action. Among those paying tribute to the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker was his longtime broadcast partner, ESPN’s Chris Berman.

“He was a vital 75,” Berman said Sunday morning.”Tom was poignant. He was active. This is a shock.

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet,” Berman added. ” … Tom ended up being my best friend professionally, of course, and personally. If you ever met Tom, or if you just knew him from watching our shows on ESPN, he was your best friend too.”

“We’ve lost one of the best human beings to ever walk the planet.”



Chris Berman announces the death of his longtime broadcast partner and best friend, Tom Jackson.



What an iconic duo for all those years. Thank you, TJ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0eogqMa73r — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2026

Berman and Jackson worked together on NFL coverage for ESPN for 29 years until Jackson retired from the network in 2016. The duo quickly became appointment viewing for NFL fans on Sunday evenings when they co-hosted NFL Primetime. On Monday nights, Jackson hosted a popular segment, “Jacked Up!,” during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown show.

ESPN’s NFL studio in Connecticut is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio.

Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN’s chairman said of Jackson, “He brought the credibility of an All-Pro NFL player, the insight of a gifted analyst and a warmth and authenticity that connected with generations of football fans. Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends.

“… Away from the set, Tom was a trusted colleague, generous mentor and dear friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and all who loved him. His legacy at ESPN, throughout the NFL and among the countless fans who admired his incredible work will endure.”

Prior to joining ESPN, Jackson played 14 seasons for the Denver Broncos, finishing his career with 40 sacks and 20 interceptions. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Fame in 1992.