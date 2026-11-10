Odell Beckham Jr. Is Back: See His New Team’s Current Odds After Activation

Odell Beckham Jr. was back in familiar territory this week, taking the field for Monday Night Football.

In case you missed it, OBJ is now a Minnesota Viking after having previously reunited with the New York Giants this offseason, getting released in the first month of the season, and signing to Minnesota’s practice squad.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Minnesota’s home loss (23-6) to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

The Vikings are signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the 53-man roster, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2026

It was his first game action since early September with the Giants.

Unfortunately, his night went about as well as the rest of the Vikings’.

Beckham played only a handful of snaps and recorded a goose egg: zero receptions, yards, touchdowns or targets. That wasn’t necessarily his fault. Minnesota quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer combined to complete just 14 of 32 pass attempts with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

In four games this season (three with New York, one with Minnesota), OBJ has not recorded a catch. His last NFL reception came in 2024 when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins (Beckham was out of the league last season).

Now, both OBJ and the Vikings will look to get back on track. After starting the season 6-0, the Vikes have dropped two straight games. And their current Polymarket odds indicate that bettors don’t have much faith on their chances the rest of the way.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Minnesota is trading at just 24% to win the NFC North division, per Polymarket. That’s the third-best odds in a four-team division. The Vikings trail the Chicago Bears (39%) and Detroit Lions (28%) and are just ahead of the Green Bay Packers (16%).

Will Minnesota Vikings win the 2026 NFC North?

Just over a month ago, on Oct. 17, Minnesota’s odds to win the division were at a season-high, 45%.

Their next opportunity to sway the odds – and get Beckham Jr. more involved – is this weekend, when Minnesota visits division rival Green Bay.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.





