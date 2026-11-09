Alan Jones Has Sadly Passed Away

Following a brief illness, legendary Motorsport driver Alan Jones has passed away. He was 80-years-old.

Jones’ racing career included 12 Formula 1 victories, 24 finishes at the podium, and a 1980 championship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His legacy was remembered by many, including current Formula 1 president and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, who released a statement about the ex-driver on X.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones, a true great of our sport and an extraordinary racer,” Domenicali began. “Alan was a formidable competitor, a natural leader and an icon who inspired generations of fans, particularly in his beloved Australia.

Among other comments, Domenicali went on to state that Jones would be “greatly missed by the entire Formula 1 family.”

Our President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, pays tribute to former World Champion Alan Jones#F1 pic.twitter.com/cEPYINYRlC — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2026

In his 1980 championship season, Jones crossed the checkered flag five times. Throughout his career, he competed in 117 Grand Prix races. His accomplishments on the track earned him a sport in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1989.

Among those joining Domenicali in paying tribute to Jones were the Atlassian Williams F1 team, who issues the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones.

A true Williams legend, Alan formed an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head and made history by winning our first Drivers’ World Championship in 1980.

He set the standard for Williams champions: a fast, uncompromising racer with a challenger mentality who loved motor racing and dedicated his life to it.

He will be dearly missed, and we send our love and thoughts to his family and friends.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Alan Jones.



A true Williams legend, Alan formed an extraordinary bond with Frank Williams and Patrick Head and made history by winning our first Drivers’ World Championship in 1980.



He set the standard for Williams champions: a fast,… pic.twitter.com/fUj3aoEfNs — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsRacing) November 5, 2026

Jones is survived by his wife Amanda and their six children, Christian, Amber, Zara, Jack, Camilla and Emma.

Upon announcing Alan’s passing, Amanda said in part, “He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.”



