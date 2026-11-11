TV Sports Figure Dies of Renal Cell Cancer: David Moulton Was 60

David Moulton, a longtime spotter throughout sports programming, has passed away. He was 60-years-old.

Moulton was a spotter in the TV booth for some of sports’ biggest games including Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night Football, along with SEC football games in the fall. Among the networks he worked for were Fox, ESPN – alongside Joe Buck and Troy Aikman – and the SEC network.

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He was also a longtime voice of sports radio in Florida and sports director for one of the Sunshine State’s ABC affiliates.

In late October, Moulton’s wife, Julie, shared the news of David’s passing. She wrote in part, “It is with a completely shattered heart broken into a million pieces I share that my loving husband, David, died last night while in hospice care at the Douglas Center for Caring.

“David battled stage four renal cell cancer for six long years. It metastasized to his bones two years ago. He never stopped fighting or trying new treatments. He loved life and loved each and every one of you more than words can express. We are so thankful for the love and support you all have given us.”

Aikman offered a pair of tributes of his own, writing on Instagram, “Since 2018, David Moulton has been my right-hand man in the broadcast booth. What started as a professional relationship became a friendship I have cherished.

“David was loyal, dependable and a warrior until the very end. He deserved better. My heart breaks for his family and all who loved him. I’m grateful for the years we shared and will miss him deeply.”

Then, during a Monday Night Football broadcast just days after Moulton’s death, Aikman and Buck shared their admiration for their former spotter as Aikman fought back tears.

“He left a hole in a lot of people’s hearts,” Aikman said while getting choked up.

Troy Aikman was emotional as ESPN remembered David Moulton on the Cowboys-Eagles MNF broadcast. 📺🎙️❤️ https://t.co/V3pajPW08c pic.twitter.com/Ke7wL3orrD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2026

David is survived by his mother, his wife, a daughter, son-in-law, and two grandchildren.