Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds Revealed After Major Trade

There’s no doubt about it; the Chicago Bears are going all in on their quest for a Super Bowl.

On Thursday morning, the Bears shocked the NFL by trading for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, formerly of the Tennessee Titans. In exchange for Simmons and a fifth-round draft pick in 2028, the Titans received first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a ’27 fourth-round pick.

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We have agreed to the following terms with the Chicago Bears, pending a physical. pic.twitter.com/EiOud9pARQ — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 29, 2026

Make no mistake, that’s a massive haul for Simmons. And he’s worth it. The 29-year-old defensive tackle has made three All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls, and has amassed 44.5 career sacks – four of which have come this fall. He’s arguably the NFL’s most dominant interior defensive lineman in the game today.

The move clearly signifies (as if there were any doubt), that the Bears are in win-now mode. Chicago is currently 5-2 and firmly in the playoff picture. They have an explosive offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams. They also need to slow down the offenses of NFC contenders like San Francisco, Seattle, and Detroit, if they want to avoid weekly shootouts in the playoffs.

Adding Simmons should certainly help their cause.

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Polymarket traders have already factored the addition of Simmons into the Bears’ Super Bowl odds. In the hours after Thursday’s trade was announced, Chicago was trading at 6.3% odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy at season’s end. That number increased (slightly) from a day prior, when the Bears were being traded at an even 6%. That number is likely to continue to climb with Simmons joining the team.

Chicago’s Polymarket odds to win it all are currently sixth best in the NFL, trailing only San Francisco (15%), Buffalo (12%), Kansas City (10%), Seattle (8%), and the Rams (7%). The Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars share the same odds.

Will the Chicago Bears win the 2027 NFL league championship?

Simmons will make his Bears debut Monday night when they visit Seattle, who made a big move of their own this week, acquiring All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Colts.

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