Baltimore Ravens Updated Super Bowl Odds Revealed After QB Trade

After losing both starter Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to injury, the Baltimore Ravens made a trade Wednesday in an attempt to steady the ship among rough waters.

Baltimore, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, is in the process of completing a trade that will send Arizona Cardinals gunslinger Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens. What the Cardinals will receive in exchange for Brissett has not yet been announced.

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Trade: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a trade to send QB Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, per @RapSheet and me. Deal is expected to be completed until this weekend.



The Ravens lost QB Lamar Jackson to a thumb injury, and his backup Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to turf… pic.twitter.com/BYEqcHA1jq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

With both Jackson and Huntley out for the season, Baltimore’s only other option at quarterback had been undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who also happens to be nursing an ankle injury. The team, which had Super Bowl aspirations entering this season, dropped to 4-4 Sunday after being blown out by the Bills in Buffalo. They’re currently in last place in the AFC North.

Despite the less-than-ideal start to the season, Baltimore still has nine games left to turn things around. Enter Brissett. The veteran of 10 NFL seasons became expendable when Arizona benched Brissett during last week’s win over Dallas in favor of backup Gardner Minshew. Following the game, a Cardinals win, Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur named Minshew the starter moving forward and moved rookie Carson Beck to second-string, knocking Brissett from starter to third on the depth chart. This prompted Brissett to (reportedly) ask for a trade.

Now he heads to Baltimore where he’s expected to be the team’s starter once the trade is finalized. Schefter also added that the deal is expected to be completed on or near the weekend, meaning Brissett will not start Baltimore’s next game, on Thursday, Nov. 5 when the team hosts Jacksonville. Instead, he’s likely to be in purple for the first time when Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Chargers in Week Ten.

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The addition of Brissett likely adds some wind to the sails of Ravens fans, but Polymarket bettors aren’t as moved. Baltimore has odds of less than 1% to win this year’s Super Bowl, according to those wagering on Polymarket. Those odds have remained the same over the last week and have dipped considerably since Jackson was injured. On Halloween, the Ravens were still trading at around 5% to win it all.

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Increasing those odds falls in the hands of Fagnano this week, and then it’s Brissett’s turn.



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