MTV Brings Back ‘True Life’

“Life is real. Life is risky. Life is wild,” and as it the case with the upcoming season of MTV’s True Life.

Since the show began in 1998, the purpose of True Life has been to chronicle the unusual lives of young people. The long-running series will return this week and promises all new adventures with some very unique individuals.

The sneak peak given by MTV hints at a a wide array of subjects being approached on the upcoming return of the popular program. Shooting victims, fighting ISIS, and feedism (a food-based fetish) are just a few of the topics that are previewed in the trailer. As we have come to expect from the series, True Life gives a gritty perspective on some of the important and current issues that today’s youth faces.

One young man in the preview declares, “Every person has their own path in life.”

MTV True Life posted a preview on Facebook with the caption: “This Fall, the groundbreaking series returns with all new episodes: From financial dominatrixes, to feeding fetishes…From battling opioid addiction, to battling ISIS…And everything in between. With a new generation of stories, come new experiences, new successes, and new struggles…”

The show was created by Aaron Saidman and has been running for 22 seasons.

True Life returns on Wednesday, October 5 on MTV at 9/8c.

