Memphis Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant, See Their Latest Championship Odds

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off a major move on Monday by trading former Rookie of the Year Ja Morant to a new team.

Morant, the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, will now head to the Portland Trail Blazers. This will close out a relationship that featured big moments early and conflict toward the end.

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The Trail Blazers traded Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies as part of the Monday evening deal.

Morant, a two-time All-Star, became a cornerstone piece of the Grizzlies roster between 2019 and 2023. However, he has only played in 79 games over the last three seasons.

Morant has dealt with multiple injuries. He has also served multiple suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team.

These suspensions stemmed from him displaying firearms in Instagram content. He also served a one-game suspension after a confrontation with coach Tuomas Iisalo.

With Morant moving to a new team within the NBA’s Western Conference, the Grizzlies will face steeper odds to contend for a championship.

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According to Polymarket traders, the team has only a 3% chance to win the Western Conference after missing the playoffs last season. The Trail Blazers are just ahead with a 5% chance.

The Grizzlies finished last season with a 27-55 record. This put them last in the Western Conference’s Southwest Division and marked their second losing season in the last three years.

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The Grizzlies have reached the playoffs 14 times since relocating from Vancouver to Memphis in 2001. The team has reached the Western Conference Finals one time (2012-13) but lost to the Spurs 0-4.

Based on the roster moves, which also include trading Jaren Jackson Jr., the Polymarket traders do not expect the Grizzlies to be back in the Western Conference Finals anytime soon.

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