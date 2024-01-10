Ja Morant Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Memphis Grizzlies Say
Ja Morant will have surgery and return next season.
One of the best players in the NBA is out for the rest of the year. This week, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum. The team said, Morant "suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."
Morant recently returned to the Grizzlies after being suspended for the first 25 games of the season. He played in nine games and averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds. Morant was suspended by NBA commissioner Adam Silver after he brandished a firmer during an Instagram Live video for the second time in two months.
"Everyone just feels for Ja," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, per ESPN. "I mean, they know how much work he's been putting in this season, obviously what he's done since he's come back just within the last couple of weeks. But these guys really care for each other and they really care for Ja, and obviously, they know how much he cares for them and how he showed so much support even when he was out the first 25 games. But we just kept talking about, 'Hey, we're going to be there for you. You got to be there for us.'" Here's a look at fans reacting to Morant's season-ending injury.
The Announcment
The @memgrizz announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/Cr7xKj1Wm4— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 9, 2024
One fan asked: "Why can't we ever have anything nice without breaking it?????"
Not Long
Ja Morant’s 2023-2024 NBA season pic.twitter.com/4fcvkS5MqB— David Marts (@DavidMarts13) January 9, 2024
One fan responded: "Aight this one's funny ….. rest of the corny ones can pack it up."
A Reminder
Constant reminder that a lot of my favorite players are injury prone https://t.co/jG7xtKKzfo pic.twitter.com/JDdZMc9qkt— |\| 0 4 |-| (@ayedatsnoah) January 9, 2024
One social media account wrote: "Damn man he was balling ever since he came back. Tough."
Nine Games
So Ja Morant's season ended up lasting all of 9 Games. https://t.co/Os9V3Zct59 pic.twitter.com/FUPCC7n5b7— Phillydude (@Fairwinds10) January 9, 2024
Another social media account wrote: "Omg man. Feel so bad for him. Just came back. And came back amazing. Hope he's better than ever next season. Miss the iconic battles."
Fantasy Season Over
Fantasy basketball season over https://t.co/9IjVzimX58 pic.twitter.com/UwkS4zFlJI— Justin Hart (@jugohart) January 9, 2024
One person said: "League is better when Ja is healthy, hoping for a speedy recovery."
Cooked
oh god the nba is cooked pic.twitter.com/aEEpCzXtd6 https://t.co/UxdHUrnuHR— skii!! says….. (@skiskimfff) January 9, 2024
Another person wrote: "Ja just got back after [Draymond Green] was suspended and now that Dray is coming back Ja is out for the whole season? Damn. NBA can't have 2 thugs at the same time. Prayers for Ja."
A Blessing in Disguise?
This very well could be a blessing in disguise. They probably weren’t doing much this year anyway
They have their own pick, which will be presumably top 5 or so. They can select if they choose (they have a great drafting resume) or they can trade that pick for immediate help… https://t.co/0jEhX9gs8u— Omar (@KingBacca22x) January 9, 2024
And this fan said: "NOoO he went too hard after the 25 game suspension to try to get Memphis back to the playoffs."