Ja Morant Suffers Season-Ending Injury, Memphis Grizzlies Say

One of the best players in the NBA is out for the rest of the year. This week, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that Ja Morant will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum. The team said, Morant "suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder. Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear. Morant will undergo season-ending surgery and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season."

Morant recently returned to the Grizzlies after being suspended for the first 25 games of the season. He played in nine games and averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 assists and 8.1 rebounds. Morant was suspended by NBA commissioner Adam Silver after he brandished a firmer during an Instagram Live video for the second time in two months.

"Everyone just feels for Ja," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said, per ESPN. "I mean, they know how much work he's been putting in this season, obviously what he's done since he's come back just within the last couple of weeks. But these guys really care for each other and they really care for Ja, and obviously, they know how much he cares for them and how he showed so much support even when he was out the first 25 games. But we just kept talking about, 'Hey, we're going to be there for you. You got to be there for us.'" Here's a look at fans reacting to Morant's season-ending injury.