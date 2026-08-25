Max Verstappen Takes on 100 Competitors in Racing Challenge

Four-time World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen is hopping out of his Oracle Red Bull Racing Ford to take on a different challenge.

Verstappen, who just signed a contract extension through 2030, will race 100 competitors around the Silverstone Circuit in England. He will try to prove that he can go from last to first in a limited amount of time.

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Red Bull announced the news with a press release. The beverage company said that “Max vs 100” will feature the multi-time F1 champion behind the wheel of a go-kart. He will line up 101st in the running order at the road course, and he will try to pass every single competitor over two laps.

This competition will take place on Sept. 16. Disney+ will provide coverage globally. United States-based viewers can watch live on the ESPN app through ESPN Unlimited (subscription required). A tape-delayed replay will air on ESPN2 later in the day.

Red Bull did not provide a broadcast time for “Max vs 100.”

Photo credit: Red Bull Content Pool

This will not be a field full of F1 competitors. Instead, it will feature a mix of Red Bull athletes, streamers, personalities, and everyday fans.

Some select guests will include ultrarunner Arda Saatçi, basketball shooting phenomenon Chris “Lethal Shooter” Matthews, British freestyle mountain biker Matt Jones, streamer TheGrefg, streamer Caedrel, and streamer TheDonato.

Silverstone Circuit is 5.891 kilometers (3.66 miles), and it features 18 turns. This does not provide much time for Verstappen, the track’s lap time record-holder, to work through the packed field.

Adding to the complexity is the announcement that the competition will use a purpose-built karting course at the Silverstone Circuit. Verstappen may see changes from the course where he has won two times in F1.

Verstappen has a history in go-karts, which will benefit him as he attempts this feat. He grew up karting before making his way into the open-wheel ranks and Formula 1.

“When you have Max chasing everyone, I think that’s going to be the experience of a lifetime for all the drivers,” said Race Director David Terrien.

“You’re going to have Max showcasing all these skills of looking through the traffic, trying to prepare and plan where he can overtake people, and going through the traffic at the fastest speed he can because he doesn’t want to let the drivers at the front pull away.”

The go-kart competition will not air until Sept. 16, so fans will continue to wonder if Verstappen achieved his goal of passing every other driver before the checkered flag.

For now, they will focus on another big question. Will Verstappen win a Grand Prix this season?

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The veteran driver has 71 wins in his F1 career, headlined by 19 in 2023. Yet, he has not yet celebrated this season. He has four podium finishes, including a pair of runner-ups.

The next opportunity will be Sept. 4-6 when he and the other F1 drivers head to Italy. They will compete in the Italian Grand Prix at the Monza Circuit just outside of Milan.

Verstappen has three wins at Monza in his career, all of which have come in the last four races. Last year, he led 42 of the 53 laps before winning.

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While the Red Bull driver has the experience and the wins at Monza, the Polymarket traders don’t yet see him celebrating in 2026. They have him listed sixth among potential winners.

George Russell and Lando Norris lead the list at 30% odds to win the Italian Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton both sit at 11%. Kimi Antonelli is at 8% while Verstappen is at 7%.

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