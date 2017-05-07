Madonna Stripped Down for Naked Selfie and Showed off Her Killer Body

Madonna is not afraid to flaunt her killer body!

The 58-year-old singer showed off her naked body in a selfie she posted on Instagram Saturday.

“Gold,” the Grammy winner captioned the two pics. The first snap shows just her mouth and bare chest while she wore a gold-and-diamond grill with a collection of gold necklaces.

The second photo shows her lying naked on her side on a white towel with only the lower part of her breasts and curve of her backside visible.

Her followers were major fans of the photo with one commenting, “You are the Golden Queen!” while another wrote, “Seriously you’re stunning! I’m 22 and your body is better than mine I’m in love.”

This is not the first time Madonna stripped down for the camera. Back in 2015, the Queen of Pop launched an attack on Instagram over its nudity rule after it removed a topless image of her.

“Why is it ok to show ass but not breasts? Drowning in the hypocrisy of social media,” she captioned a nude photo of herself featuring a black bar covering her nipples.

