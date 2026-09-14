Lions Player To Miss 12 Weeks After Surgery, See Their Updated Odds

The Detroit Lions have announced that a member of the offense will miss at least 12 weeks after undergoing surgery.

Running back Isiah Pacheco underwent back surgery to address a pinched nerve. Dr. Robert Watkins IV performed the procedure on the former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker.

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Pacheco had already been placed on Injured Reserve due to a knee issue, but the back surgery means that he will be out of action for even more time.

A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Pacheco spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He served as an integral part of the offense while working in tandem with other running backs.

The former Rutgers standout rushed for a total of 2,537 yards and 14 touchdowns over four seasons. He added 554 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Pacheco joined the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season. He signed a one-year, $1.810 million fully guaranteed deal.

The Lions brought Pacheco into town to replace David Montgomery and work in tandem with starter Jahmyr Gibbs. Now, however, third-year running back Sione Vaki will be Gibbs’ primary backup.

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While Pacheco underwent surgery, the Lions kicked off the season with a game against the Saints. The team eked out a 31-30 win after the Saints failed their two-point conversion attempt in overtime.

Gibbs put on a show while rushing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Vaki barely saw any action while rushing for seven yards.

Now that the Lions have started the year 1-0, the attention turns to Thursday Night Football and a battle with the Bills (1-0).

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The Polymarket traders don’t yet see the Lions taking the win and moving to 2-0 on the season. These traders give the Lions a mere 35% chance to win the game. The Bills are the favorite at 66%.

Having Pacheco healthy and available for the game may not have necessarily boosted these numbers, but he would have added another dimension to the offense.

Now, the team will just move forward with Gibbs continuing to lead the way and Vaki working in relief.

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