Chiefs Provide Major Health Update on Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has provided a major health update about quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Week 1 of the 2026-27 NFL season.

“Big Red” has indicated that Mahomes will suit up and start for Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. If so, the quarterback will meet his stated goal after recovering from torn ACL and LCL suffered last December.

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“There’s a pretty good chance Patrick will go ahead and start, unless something were to come up here in the next couple days,” Reid told media members on Tuesday. “Most likely, he’ll be the guy out there.

“Other than having a brace on his leg, everything looks normal. He’s running around the same way he’s always done. I think he’ll be fine there.”

Mahomes, 30, has spent training camp preparing for his return to the football field. He was cleared for activities in late July, and he has since ramped up his activity while taking part in all practices.

Mahomes did not suit up for any of the Chiefs’ three preseason games as the team took a caution approach to the exhibition games. But now, he should be able to kick off the regular season and help the Chiefs attempt to get back into the playoffs.

The AFC West team struggled last season while going 6-11 and finishing third in the division. Mahomes went 6-8 as a starter and then the assorted backups went 0-3 after he suffered the injury.

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Mahomes’ future has remained a talking point throughout the offseason. NFL analysts, fans, and sports bettors have all weighed in about the situation and whether he would be active in Week 1.

Back in early June, the Polymarket traders expressed some doubt that he would meet this goal. They gave the three-time Super Bowl champion a mere 57% chance to start in Week 1.

These same traders focused on other quarterbacks as potential options to see snaps. This includes Joe Flacco at 23%, despite the veteran quarterback being under contract with the Bengals.

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These traders also highlighted Chris Oladokun and Gardner Minshew, the two quarterbacks who combined for an 0-3 record in Mahomes’ absence.

Now that Reid has met with media members, the numbers have drastically changed. Mahomes now has a 95% chance to start in Week 1 against the Broncos.

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