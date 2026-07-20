LeBron James Update: Major Reunion Leads Current Odds

The heat is on.

Again.

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Maybe.

As LeBron James continues to hold the NBA hostage, waiting to announce the team in which he’ll play for next season, the betting market has shifted to thinking a James reunion is in the works.

And the reunion is not necessarily the one most have envisioned – a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a third stint with his hometown team. Instead, Polymarket bettors like the odds of James going back to the Miami Heat for a second tour. James spent four seasons (2010-2014) with Miami, winning two championships.

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Current Polymarket odds are trading the Heat at having a 46% chance of landing James and pairing him with offseason acquisition Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat center Bam Adebayo. Cleveland, who LeBron led to an NBA title in 2016, has the second-best odds at the moment, 34%. The Golden State Warriors are a distant third, at 11%.

Will LeBron James play for the Miami Heat in 2026-27?

LeBron announced his intention to leave the Lakers after eight seasons on June 30 and his next destination has been a hot topic ever since. Most assumed he’d have announced his next team by now, but as we enter the third week of July, and with the NBA Draft and the first wave of free agency in the rearview, James remains a free agent.

Where he ultimately signs will be getting the most-productive 40+ year old in the history of the NBA. LeBron is the league’s all-time leader in points scored and minutes played. He’s a four-time NBA champion, four-time MVP, and has been named an All-Star 22 times, including during the most recent campaign when he averaged nearly 21 points per game and more than six rebounds and seven assists. He did so at the age of 41.

Whether James suits up for Miami, Cleveland, or someone else, he’ll do so for an NBA record 24thseason. To put that into perspective, James oldest son, the Los Angeles Lakers’ Bronny James, is just 21 years old. LeBron’s been playing in the NBA since before Bronny, who is about to enter his third pro season, was born.



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