LeBron James Dodges Free Agency Question During Podcast Interview

The LeBron James watch continues.

Nearly three weeks since James announced his decision to depart the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons and continue his historic career elsewhere, James is still without a team.

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And that’s not because of a lack of interest from any of the league’s other 29 teams. Surely, any team would welcome the opportunity to sign the league’s all-time leading scorer. But James is reportedly listening to pitches and choosing where he wants to seemingly end his eventual Hall of Fame career.

Speculation swirled Thursday that James would announce his long-awaited decision of his next NBA team while recording a live episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast from Fanatics Fest in New York City.

In front of a live audience, guest co-host, Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton, asked James if a decision had been made. James smiled and responded: “We literally talked about this in the back.”

James’ comments were a verbal stop sign to Haliburton to leave the topic alone. Haliburton quickly recognized as much and responded: “ OK, my fault, my fault. I didn’t know if you wanted to (announce your decision),” Haliburton joked. “ OK, OK, I’ll leave it alone.”

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Being that LeBron is yet to make a decision, Polymarket traders are still wagering on where he’ll end up. And there’s a clear top three: the Cleveland Cavaliers, which would represent his third stint with the franchise that drafted him, Golden State, who rosters LBJ’s good friends Draymond Green and Steph Curry, and the Miami Heat, whom James spent four seasons with and won four titles.

Currently, Cleveland is in the lead among bettors, trading at 34%. James, of course, helped the Cavs to their only title in franchise history in 2016 when he was named NBA Finals MVP. The Warriors are trading just behind at 32% and the Heat are at 18%.



Will LeBron James play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2026-27?

Wherever he ends up next, he’ll do so for an NBA record 24th season.



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