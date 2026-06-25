LaMelo Ball Just Got Traded – See His New Team’s Polymarket Odds to Win It All Next Season



LaMelo Ball is on his way out of the only NBA home he knows. Ball, the third overall pick in 2020 NBA Draft, was traded by the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday morning to the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with teammate Josh Green, for forward Naz Reid. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the deal. Draft pick compensation was also involved, but the two main pieces of the trade are Ball and Reid.

Once the league year opens on July 6, Ball will officially move from the East’s ninth-best team, the Hornets, to a Timberwolves team that finished sixth in the Western Conference and advanced to the conference semifinals before losing to San Antonio in six games.

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The addition of Ball, a former All-Star with career averages of 20.8 points per game, 7.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds should – on paper, at least – improve Minnesota’s chances of advancing further into the playoffs. Coupled with All-NBA guard Anthony Edwards, Ball and the TWolves should now be looked at as serious title contenders.

Polymarket bettors, however, aren’t yet on board. Despite adding Ball to the mix, wagers see only a 7% likelihood that the Timberwolves will claim an NBA title at the conclusion of the 2026-27 NBA season. That percentage is tied with the Boston Celtics for having the fifth-best chance of hoisting the league’s Larry O’Brien trophy.

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Oklahoma City is tops, with bettors having the Thunder at 21% to take the title. The Spurs are next at 18%, followed by the defending champion New York Knicks at 11%, then the Miami Heat, who on Monday traded for superstar Giannis Antentokounmpo, fourth at 9%.

Will Minnesota Timberwolves win the 2027 NBA Finals?

Despite Ball’s talents, history would side with betting against him and his new Minnesota running mates. Though the Timberwolves have had plenty of star power through the years, including Edwards and Kevin Garnett, the team is not just without an NBA title, but also without an appearance in the NBA Finals.

Since entering the league in 1989, Minnesota has made the Western Conference Finals three times, including during the 2024-25 campaign.

Ball and Edwards were part of the same 2020 draft class and both players earned All-Rookie Team honors.

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