Miami Heat Just Traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo, See Their Championship Odds

A major trade has occurred in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks have traded two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster move.

The trade went down before the start of the 2026 NBA Draft (June 23-24). The Bucks sent Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Heat.

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In exchange, the Bucks received players Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakucionis.

The Bucks also received the 13th overall pick in Tuesday’s draft, a first-round pick in 2031, a first-round pick in 2033, and a second-round pick in 2033. The deal also included a pick swap in 2030.

The move happens as the Heat attempt to rebound from the 2025-26 season. The championship-winning organization went 43-39 and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

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The Heat had an opportunity to lock up a spot in the playoffs through the play-in tournament but lost to the Hornets.

Bringing in Giannis creates expectations that the Heat will once again contend in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

After all, similar moves have played out in the past as the Heat achieved success by bringing in such superstars as LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Bosh, and Alonzo Mourning.

According to Polymarket Traders, the Heat have increased odds to win the 2027 NBA title after swinging the trade for Giannis.

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The chances sat at a measly 4.7% in the early morning hours of June 23. Once ESPN broke news of the blockbuster trade, the numbers skyrocketed to 13%.

The Heat now sit third in the Polymarket odds. The Thunder still hold the top spot in the odds at 21%. The Spurs, the team that finished runner-up last season, are second at 19%.

The reigning champions, the Knicks, are fourth in the Polymarket odds. This team sits at 11% as of June 23.

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