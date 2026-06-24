Lakers Prove Polymarket Traders Right With Record-Setting Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to make history by signing a young star player to a massive contract extension.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, sources say that Austin Reaves intends to sign a four-year deal to remain in Los Angeles. This contract, which is worth $185 million maximum, is the largest for an undrafted player in NBA history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Signing Reaves takes care of important business for the Lakers. The team made it clear that the fifth-year player remained a priority.

“He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker,” president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka said after the season ended.

“We want his odyssey to continue to unfold in the Purple and Gold. … I think both sides have made it abundantly clear that we want to work something out where he continues his prolific career here.”

Now that this deal is reportedly complete, it proves Polymarket traders correct. They have made numerous moves focused on Reaves’ next team.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

The Los Angeles Lakers have remained the favorite among traders throughout this process, culminating with a 99% chance before ESPN broke the news of a new deal.

Sure, the Dallas Mavericks (86%), San Antonio Spurs (85%), and Miami Heat (85%) all drew attention, but none took the top spot on Polymarket.

Now that Reaves is ready to sign his historic deal, the attention will shift back to another member of the team. Fans will want to know if LeBron James will return to the Lakers, or if he will make another major move.

The record-setting James just finished his 23rd season in the NBA and his eighth with Los Angeles. He could return for another season, or he could retire. He could also join a new team.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $20, Get $50 Bonus Click Button Below Download Polymarket App Deposit $20, Get $50 Place Trade Redeem Winnings First time users only. Must be 18+. Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket Traders have highlighted all possibilities with countless wagers about James. Right now, they give James a 66% chance of returning to the Lakers. They give him a 13% chance of going home to the Cavaliers and a 9% chance of joining Steph Curry on the Warriors.

PopCulture.com receives compensation if users sign up for Polymarket through links in this article. This content is intended for users 18 years of age or older. Polymarket is a prediction market platform and may not be available in all states or jurisdictions. Please check your local laws and regulations before participating.