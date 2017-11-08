Kendra Wilkinson Attends Backyard Mechanical Bull Party, Documents Entire ‘Drunk’ Day On Twitter

By Jameson Brown

Former Playboy star Kendra Wilkinson has upped her PR game lately via her social media accounts to lets fans know every detail of her life, now including what looks to be a backyard bash I would probably want to attend on a sunny Saturday. But how far is too far on social media? Wilkinson started the tweets sober, and they ended in an unfortunate way a lot of us know all too well.

Let's start this off simple. We have a yard, a weekend, some booze, and what looks like a fun crowd to take full advantage of these weekend upgrades. Game on.

Toss in a mechanical bull and we have full-on Project X potential here. Wilkinson snapped a quick picture and tweeted it out for all to see.

And nothing like some friendly competition, right? Wilkinson's friend laid up fighting words that no one can turn down, especially if we are talking mechanical bull-riding. Take that competitive spirit and toss in some alcohol and we have ourselves an afternoon.

The party got intense, fast, and Wilkinson's friends decided to document the afternoon from A to Z.

But as the evening progressed, things both in real life and on Wilkinson's Twitter handle got... aggressive. And it begs the question, should booze and social media go together? I'll answer that one for you actually, no. No is the answer.

Don't get us wrong, we thoroughly enjoy seeing Wilkinson's adorable family on social media, but her detailed wording of her in the bathroom drunk and not being able to move is a tad bit concerning.

Most of us have been there, but Twitter can turn into a deep, dark rabbit hole in the hands of someone with a cocktail in the other.

prevnext

0comments

And to conclude Wilkinson's bull-riding Twitter saga, we get the final end result picture that is painful even when just looking at it. This makes us hurt.

We hope Kendra is feeling better this week. She should rest up, as she is getting ready to kick-off her new show on We TV that will be filming in Las Vegas.

prev
Start the Conversation

of