Kendra Wilkinson Attends Backyard Mechanical Bull Party, Documents Entire ‘Drunk’ Day On Twitter

Former Playboy star Kendra Wilkinson has upped her PR game lately via her social media accounts to lets fans know every detail of her life, now including what looks to be a backyard bash I would probably want to attend on a sunny Saturday. But how far is too far on social media? Wilkinson started the tweets sober, and they ended in an unfortunate way a lot of us know all too well.

Hoedown time 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 22, 2017

Let's start this off simple. We have a yard, a weekend, some booze, and what looks like a fun crowd to take full advantage of these weekend upgrades. Game on.

Three city girls head to a rodeo🐂🐴🌾. What happened next 😏😜? Had the best time w/ @KendraWilkinson @iamjessicahall 👢👢 pic.twitter.com/D4oud1fIS2 — Adrienne Janic (@AdrienneJanic) April 24, 2017

Toss in a mechanical bull and we have full-on Project X potential here. Wilkinson snapped a quick picture and tweeted it out for all to see.

We have a mechanical bull in our backyard. 🙈 — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 22, 2017

And nothing like some friendly competition, right? Wilkinson's friend laid up fighting words that no one can turn down, especially if we are talking mechanical bull-riding. Take that competitive spirit and toss in some alcohol and we have ourselves an afternoon.