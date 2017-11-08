Kendra Wilkinson Attends Backyard Mechanical Bull Party, Documents Entire ‘Drunk’ Day On Twitter
Former Playboy star Kendra Wilkinson has upped her PR game lately via her social media accounts to lets fans know every detail of her life, now including what looks to be a backyard bash I would probably want to attend on a sunny Saturday. But how far is too far on social media? Wilkinson started the tweets sober, and they ended in an unfortunate way a lot of us know all too well.
Hoedown time 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 22, 2017
Let's start this off simple. We have a yard, a weekend, some booze, and what looks like a fun crowd to take full advantage of these weekend upgrades. Game on.
Three city girls head to a rodeo🐂🐴🌾. What happened next 😏😜? Had the best time w/ @KendraWilkinson @iamjessicahall 👢👢 pic.twitter.com/D4oud1fIS2— Adrienne Janic (@AdrienneJanic) April 24, 2017
Toss in a mechanical bull and we have full-on Project X potential here. Wilkinson snapped a quick picture and tweeted it out for all to see.
We have a mechanical bull in our backyard. 🙈— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 22, 2017
And nothing like some friendly competition, right? Wilkinson's friend laid up fighting words that no one can turn down, especially if we are talking mechanical bull-riding. Take that competitive spirit and toss in some alcohol and we have ourselves an afternoon.
You have no chance my girl @KendraWilkinson 😂😂😂 I was born in Texas. So me on the other hand my girl would dominate. pic.twitter.com/jITj5fl3ih— Jamir (@jamulmer) April 22, 2017
The party got intense, fast, and Wilkinson's friends decided to document the afternoon from A to Z.
Time to rodeo! Nice time @KendraWilkinson and @TheHankBaskett, your final is awesome? . Love your hair ? pic.twitter.com/NVVPGIgcZz— Pauline (@PaulineAF) April 23, 2017
But as the evening progressed, things both in real life and on Wilkinson's Twitter handle got... aggressive. And it begs the question, should booze and social media go together? I'll answer that one for you actually, no. No is the answer.
I'm fugggggggd up.— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 23, 2017
Don't get us wrong, we thoroughly enjoy seeing Wilkinson's adorable family on social media, but her detailed wording of her in the bathroom drunk and not being able to move is a tad bit concerning.
That moment when you sit on a toilet drunk n you don't know how to move— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 23, 2017
Most of us have been there, but Twitter can turn into a deep, dark rabbit hole in the hands of someone with a cocktail in the other.prevnext
0comments
Great idea sweety @KendraWilkinson . GO WATER !!! ?⛲? You are learning the lesson. AHAHAHAH!!! #instatory pic.twitter.com/qUwFM1xWpf— Pauline (@PaulineAF) April 23, 2017
And to conclude Wilkinson's bull-riding Twitter saga, we get the final end result picture that is painful even when just looking at it. This makes us hurt.
At Lil Hanks soccer game tryin so hard not to puke. ??— Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) April 23, 2017
We hope Kendra is feeling better this week. She should rest up, as she is getting ready to kick-off her new show on We TV that will be filming in Las Vegas.prev