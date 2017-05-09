Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Reveal Tropical Jet Ski Booty Pics

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have showed us exactly why they are the world’s top models as the pair posted a series of Instagram snaps from a secret vacation getaway.
The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 20-year-old bestie posed on top a jet ski as they vacationed with their third bestie, Hailey Baldwin on Tuesday.
Kendall shared a picture of herself riding solo on the jet ski, captioning the photo: “You won’t find me.”
While her location may be a secret, she was not keeping her physique under wraps, baring all in a very brief and high cut swimsuit.
Kendall’s green two piece was so brief that the model’s derriere stole the show.
But as tiny as Kendall’s bikini was, Bella had her beat.
The 20-year-old posted similar pics to Instagram posed on a boat wearing a white thong bikini. With her bottom facing towards the camera, the model captioned the photo: “Back to Life.”
Another snap taken by the model show her on a jet ski with Kendall as she rested her head on the reality star’s back. She let the photo speak for itself and left the caption blank.
The getaway also included singer Justine Skye and the girls’ trip was their friend and official photographer, Renell Medrano.
