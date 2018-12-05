Kate Gosselin Expands Her Family in New ‘Kate Plus 8’ Sneak Peek

Kate Gosselin already has eight kids, but over the summer, she added a few new faces to her family!

In a sneak peek of DAY’s episode of TLC’s Kate Plus Eight, viewers learn that Gosselin and her kids welcomed two new puppies into their home.

“Another change this summer is the addition of two new puppies,” Gosselin says in the clip. “We’ve been talking about it for years and, finally, they’re here.”

“This is Nanook Juno Gosselin,” the kids say, introducing their new furry friends to the camera. “And this is Mack Jacobi Gosselin.”

They explain that Nanook is the word Eskimos use for polar bear, and that Mack “just is Mack.”

“Pretty much our whole summer has revolved around puppies,” they explain. “I have not slept in my bed once this summer yet. We’ve been sleeping in the basement, the front living room, wherever the puppies are. Because we have to let them out, like, every two hours of the night.”

The clip also catches Gosselin while planning her sextuplets’ 12th birthday party, revealing that it’s always a challenge to top the party from the previous year.

