Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Reacts to Bengals Ring of Honor Induction (Exclusive)

Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson had a memorable career with the Cincinnati Bengals, which has led to him being inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor. He will be honored during halftime of the Bengals' Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 25 and will be joined by former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason. PopCulture spoke exclusively to Johnson, who shared his reaction to receiving the high honor from the Bengals.

"It's dope. Really, it's a really good feeling," Johnson exclusively told PopCulture. "Really good feeling to know all the years of hard work and sacrifice, the hits, the touchdowns, the celebrations, the entertainment, the ups, the downs and the fans and the organization. Realizing what you did for them and being able to walk on that field and see your name in the stadium based on where I come from in Liberty City in Miami, out the hood, coming from nothing to now your name being in the stadium. You know what that's like? That's crazy."

Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason are this year’s Ring of Honor inductees!



On September 25th at halftime vs the Rams, they will be recognized with a special induction ceremony. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 20, 2023

Johnson, 45, was selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. He was with the Bengals for 10 seasons and became one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. Johnson was selected to the Pro Bowl six times, named to the All-Pro Team four times and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006.

In 2011, Johnson was traded to the New England Patriots and finished the year with 276 yards and one touchdown on 15 receptions. He did help the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, but the team lost to the New York Giants. Johnson did not play in the NFL again as he signed with the Miami Dolphins in June 2012 but was cut from the team in August. Despite his abrupt ending to his NFL career, Johnson finished his time in the league as the best receiver in Bengals history. He is the Bengals' all-time leader in career receptions (751), career receiving yards (10,783), career receiving touchdowns (66), and career yards from scrimmage (10,964).

As much success Johnson had as a Bengals player, there is one big NFL moment that stands out with him. "I think my favorite NFL moment is the funny thing, and I'm not exaggerating, when I got drafted," Jonson revealed. "Nothing can take that feeling. Dude, I'm sitting there and my f—ing name went across that ticker at the bottom and I got that phone call from Mike Brown. Yo, that's crazy. Why do you think everybody cries the way they do when they come out? There's nothing in the world. You could probably win the lotto, winning the lotto would be the closest thing to that feeling you get once you hear your name called because it's equivalent to the same thing. Even though it's not about the money, it's a part of it. You've made it and all the hard work and everything you put your parents through, the people that have sacrificed in your corner to get to this point. All that started jogging and going through your mind and the tears just start flowing."