Jessica Simpson’s New ‘Wheels Up’ Photo Is All The Sass

At the height of her pop music fame, Jessica Simpson never fell victim to controversy or rivalries, but as she’s shown in a recent Instagram photo, that hasn’t stopped her from showing off her sassy side when necessary.

Wheels up to Waco! ✈️#wheelsandheels #MAXIDREW (Ace was too shy for the pic 😉) A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on May 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

The 36-year-old was about to board a plane bound for Waco when she paused to share the moment with her followers.

Both Jessica and her 5-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew gave their sassiest stares at the camera, posing with their hands on their hips as an ultimate symbol of sass.

Not pictured in the photo was Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson or son Ace, who Jessica claimed was “too shy for the pic.”

The singer was headed to Waco not only to promote her clothing line but also to make a stop at the Boys and Girls Club of Waco where she surprised the organization with a check for $10,000. She had recently designed a t-shirt in her clothing line that was specifically created to donate proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club.

Brad Sharp, Board Chairman of the nonprofit, was incredibly grateful for the donation.

“It’s coming at great time, going into summer looking at adding programs. Having a lot more kids this summer, we’re gonna need more staff,” Sharp revealed.

Considering kids will be out of school this summer but parents will still have to work, Sharp explained, “Kids need a safe place to go, but it’s gonna be great.”

You can head to the official site of the Boys & Girls Club of America to learn more about how you can donate.

