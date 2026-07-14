Jason Kelce Speaks out on Brother Travis’ Wedding to Taylor Swift

Former NFL star Jason Kelce has provided some important details about an event he attended. He has revealed the approximate number of beers he consumed during his brother’s wedding.

The former Philadelphia Eagles lineman-turned-podcaster answered countless questions during a recent outing at the American Century Championship. They all focused on the wedding between Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift.

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“How was the wedding?” became the question that the elder Kelce heard the most as he signed autographs. Each time, he responded with some variation of “It was great.”

One question, however, went in a different direction. A fan asked Kelce, “Did you drink over 15 beers at the wedding?”

“Way over!” Kelce responded while walking away. This answer prompted cheers from the crowd.

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This highly-publicized wedding took place over Fourth of July weekend. Swift and Travis rented out Madison Square Garden for a celebrity-filled affair, and they reportedly transformed the interior.

The elder Kelce had an important role in the ceremony. He served as the best man for his younger brother while comedian Adam Sandler served as the officiant.

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The comments about the wedding happen as Polymarket traders focus on numerous aspects of Travis’ life. Now that they have resolved the wagers focused on guests at the wedding, the traders have begun focusing on other topics.

Those who live life in the more negative side of the world have begun making trades about a potential divorce. Others, however, have focused on a different award that the younger Kelce could win this year.

Many traders have listed Travis among the candidates to win People’s Sexiest Man Alive award. He currently sits at 5% odds, putting him seventh on the list.

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Bad Bunny leads the odds at 25%. Hudson Williams is second at 14%. Michael B. Jordan is third at 11%.

The other men ahead of Travis in the Polymarket odds are Ryan Gosling at 7%, Timothee Chalamet at 7%, and Connor Storie at 6%.

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