How The ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Premiere Did In Ratings

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 opener was down from last year's season premiere, but it still did better than competing shows.



We're excited to see The Big Bang Theory running for yet another season, and frankly, we'd be excited to see it run for, well, pretty much forever. It's one of the most-watched shows on television and coming into it's 10th season it's still going strong.

The Season 10 premiere did drop in viewership by about 15 percent compared to the Season 9 premiere, but a lot of that could be do to the fact that Season 9 returned by answering some serious cliffhangers from Season 8. Remember Sheldon and Amy's breakup and Leonard and Penny's fight over the best night of their lives? Yeah, that was big stuff.

Another reason the viewership could be down is the change in schedule. The move to Monday nights is still throwing off some viewers. But of course, it could all be due to audiences tiring of The Big Bang Theory after watching it for nine whole years. Though we seriously doubt that's the case.

While the Season 10 premiere was down a bit from Season 9, The Big Bang Theory still outperformed the season premieres of Gotham, The Voice and The Good place by bringing in an impressive 15.4 million viewers. Down or not, that's a number most shows only dream of hitting.

New episodes of The Big Bang Theory air Monday nights at 8 PM EST on CBS, so don't forget to tune in!

[ H/T Cinemablend ]