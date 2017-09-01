‘Gilmore Girls’ Actress Sutton Foster Adopts Baby Girl

Actress, Sutton Foster and her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, recently adopted a baby girl.

Me and my handsome date or my handsome date and me #TONYS photo by @jennyandersonphoto A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Jun 8, 2015 at 3:55pm PDT

In an exclusive for PEOPLE, a rep for the Tony-award winning actress reports that the couple is delighted to announce the "healthy arrival of their daughter, Emily Dale Griffin," born March 5.

"Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding," shares the 42-year-old actress.

Foster, who stars in TV Land's hit Younger and most notably remembered in Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as the songstress bringing Lorelai Gilmore to tears, shared the exciting news while performing at the Lincoln Center's American Songbook on Friday.

This is their first child together. The couple also have two pups, Mabel and Brody.

An amazing night made even better by amazing friends @tonebobb @boorobbie @menguinmcg @adamhalpin #tootallted @lincolncenter A post shared by Sutton Foster (@suttonlenore) on Apr 15, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

