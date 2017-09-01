‘Gilmore Girls’ Actress Sutton Foster Adopts Baby Girl
Actress, Sutton Foster and her screenwriter husband, Ted Griffin, recently adopted a baby girl.
In an exclusive for PEOPLE, a rep for the Tony-award winning actress reports that the couple is delighted to announce the "healthy arrival of their daughter, Emily Dale Griffin," born March 5.
"Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding," shares the 42-year-old actress.
Foster, who stars in TV Land's hit Younger and most notably remembered in Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life as the songstress bringing Lorelai Gilmore to tears, shared the exciting news while performing at the Lincoln Center's American Songbook on Friday.
This is their first child together. The couple also have two pups, Mabel and Brody.
