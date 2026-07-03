Lewis Hamilton Might Back out of Special Race Event

A unique pre-race event will take place at the Silverstone Circuit in the United Kingdom, but seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton may not take part.

The Ferrari driver is a question mark for the LEGO race leading into the British Grand Prix. This event will feature F1 drivers racing each other at a max speed of 25 kph (15.53 mph) in custom race cars built out of 28,000 LEGO bricks.

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“It is the most dangerous part of the weekend,” Hamilton said at Silverstone on Thursday. “I let Charles (Leclerc) drive last time (in Miami) and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other.

“So, I don’t know whether or not I will be in the LEGO car this year.”

Ready for more LEGO chaos on Sunday 🧱 pic.twitter.com/e3tkC5NORx — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 2, 2026

Hamilton, a nine-time British Grand Prix winner, faced further questions about whether he would participate in the LEGO car race. He did not provide a substantial answer, only saying that he would need to “take it offline.”

Ferrari has since said that Hamilton will take part in the LEGO race featuring the 22 custom cars, but that does not guarantee that he will show up. He has previously skipped a media event to go to Greece.

The questions will continue to circulate about Hamilton’s availability until the start of the race on Sunday. Fans will only get a concrete answer when he either climbs into the LEGO car or does not make an appearance.

For now, they will focus on the other aspects of the upcoming race weekend. For example, they will wonder if Hamilton will get his second Grand Prix of the season, or if the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will continue to dominate.

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Polymarket traders have looked at multiple aspects of the race weekend while making wagers. They have tried to predict which driver will win the pole, which will have the fastest lap, and which will win the Grand Prix.

These traders have also tried to predict if the British Grand Prix will have a red flag that brings it to a halt, or if the safety car will come on track after a crash.

Hamilton currently has the third-best odds to win the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. He sits at 16%, according to the Polymarket traders. Antonelli, the series’ leader in wins this season, leads the odds at 35%.

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Russell, who won the Grands Prix in Australia and Austria, is second with a 27% chance to win the British Grand Prix.

Four-time World Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen is fourth on the list of potential British Grand Prix winners. He has a 14% chance to win, according to traders.

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