Sudden Injury Sidelines Falcons Starting QB — See the Updated Week 1 Odds

The Atlanta Falcons have lost another quarterback to an injury ahead of the season-opening game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Falcons have announced that Tua Tagovailoa will miss Week 1 as he deals with an oblique injury. As a result, Cooper Rush will step into action as he makes his first start for the Falcons.

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Michael Penix Jr., a starter from last season, will be inactive as he continues to recover from a torn ACL sustained in November 2025.

Cooper Rush has been named starting quarterback for Week 1 pic.twitter.com/mh6BXC8S4j — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 11, 2026

Tagovailoa, who had been named the starter ahead of Week 1, appeared to sustain the issue during a practice session this week. He grabbed at his side or back before going down to the ground. He ultimately got up and jogged off the field.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that this injury is not related to the back tightness that limited Tagovailoa earlier in camp. He said that the veteran quarterback is week-to-week as he recovers.

Rush, 32, signed with the Falcons at the start of training camp to provide depth as Tagovailoa and Penix dealt with their respective issues. Now, he will start his 17th career game since 2021.

The former undrafted free agent has 9-7 record as a starter with all of his wins coming with the Dallas Cowboys. He went 0-2 as a starter last season while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran has completed 61.1% of his throws for 3,766 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

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The Falcons entered Week 1 as the underdogs, according to Polymarket traders. Yet, the odds of a win have decreased even more with the latest injury update.

These traders listed the Steelers as having a 60% chance to win this game on Aug. 23. The Falcons had a 40% chance to win.

Now, the Steelers have a 71% chance to win this game on Sunday, Sept. 13. The Falcons now only have a 30% chance to win as Rush makes his regular-season debut for the team.

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