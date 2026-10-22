Polymarket Odds Revealed as NFL Team Fires GM 6 Games Into the Season

The Indianapolis Colts’ season is not going according to plan.

Six games into the campaign, Indianapolis is just 2-4 and have lost their two most recent games. That includes a loss last Sunday to division-rival Tennessee who had entered the game winless.

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As a result of Indy’s rough start, the team decided on Monday to fire General Manager Chris Ballard. He’d been in the position of GM since the 2017 season.

Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon released a statement announcing news of Ballard’s dismissal from the team.

“I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization,” Irsay-Gordan began. “He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best.

“As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.”

We have relieved Chris Ballard of his duties as General Manager. pic.twitter.com/BleD6bfTsG — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 19, 2026

With Ballard serving as Indianapolis’ GM, the Colts compiled a 72-82-1 regular season record and made two playoff appearances, winning one game. In 2023 Ballard was the driving force behind Indy selecting Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the Draft’s fourth overall selection. Richardson, by all accounts, has been a bust and has mostly been a backup.

Indianapolis is without a first-round pick in April’s Draft. That pick was used in a trade to acquire defensive back Sauce Gardner last season.

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Ballard’s dismal and the Colts’ poor record coincides with the team’s poor odds on Polymarket. Bettors are trading the Colts at just a 5% likelihood of winning the AFC’s South division. Indianapolis is ahead of only Tennessee (1%) and are significantly behind the Houston Texans (25%) and Jacksonville Jaguars (67%).

Will Indianapolis Colts win the 2026 AFC South?

The Ballard-less Colts next take the field this Sunday, when they visit the undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

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