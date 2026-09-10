Concerning Updates on Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers have to shuffle the roster while closing out the regular season and moving into the postseason.

The team will not have Shohei Ohtani up on the mound while battling for a third consecutive World Series win.

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The four-time MVP provided the update through his interpreter after a win over the Cincinnati Reds. He confirmed that he does not plan on pitching the rest of the season.

“Most likely, no,” Ohtani said. “I’m going to be focusing on hitting moving forward.”

The decision comes as he continues to recover from injuries to his left knee and right biceps. Putting his role as a pitcher on pause will aid in this recovery. He will still be able to focus on getting his batting back to where it needs to be.

“I’m confident that my overall performance should be better moving forward,” Ohtani added.

“I think the thing that I was more focused on was making sure that the pitching wouldn’t cause the most worst scenario, which was for me to not be able to play at all.”

Ohtani is a key member of the defense, so the Dodgers will have to adjust with him avoiding pitching for the rest of the year. However, the offense will need him to continue producing as he has this season when healthy.

The four-time Silver Slugger Award winner has hit 30 home runs and accounted for 80 RBIs as the Dodgers have taken control of the National League West with an 89-57 record.

Taking away one of the facets of Ohtani’s game could have an impact on his NL MVP prospects. The injuries could also play a role on whether he remains in contention for his fifth award win.

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The Polymarket traders currently view Ohtani as one of two remaining options to win NL MVP. Though he is the underdog in the traders’ rankings.

These traders list the Dodgers star as only having a 3% chance to win NL MVP. They list Cubs centerfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong as the overwhelming favorite at 97%.

Crow-Armstrong leads Major League Baseball with 147 games played, 659 at-bat appearances, and 110 runs scored. He has hit 41 home runs and accounted for 97 RBIs.

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Barring a major turnaround in performance, Ohtani is unlikely to track down Crow-Armstrong in the race for the NL MVP. Though the bigger prize for the Dodgers star remains within reach. He wants to win another World Series.

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