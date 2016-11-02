Chris Brown’s Daughter Makes Selena’s Family Proud With Adorable Tribute

Selena's family was left beaming with pride after Chris Brown's daughter Royalty paid tribute to the late singer with an absolutely adorable ensemble.

Royalty dressed as Selana, wearing a little replica of her iconic purple jumpsuit. Selena's brother, A.B. Quintanilla, was moved by the gesture.

"I think it's beautiful that of all the Disney characters, princess and superheroes, she picked my superhero," Quintanilla said. He also told Brown "you have an adorable daughter."

Brown took to Instagram to show off Royalty's costume with a side-by-side of his daughter and Selena.

