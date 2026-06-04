Patrick Mahomes’ Odds of Starting Week 1 Are in Doubt, Traders Say

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has every intention of starting the 2026-27 NFL season under center, but Polymarket traders see this as more of a coin flip.

Mahome suffered a serious knee injury on Dec. 14, 2025, as the Chiefs lost to the rival Chargers. The team said in a statement that he tore his ACL in his left knee. Later updates revealed that he also tore his LCL.

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The timeline of the surgery recovery — approximately nine months — put the odds of Mahomes returning sometime in September. The Chiefs start the season with a Sept. 15 game against the Rams.

According to Polymarket traders, Mahomes has a 57% chance of suiting up for the season-opening game. They see this as a more likely outcome, but some doubt remains.

Other options listed on the market include Joe Flacco at 23%. This is an interesting selection considering that Flacco is currently a member of the Bengals. Although he has switched teams mid-season before.

The Polymarket options also include Chris Oladokun (5%), who went 0-2 as a starter for the Chiefs late last season. Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew sits at 10%. He appeared in four games for the Chiefs last season but went 0-1 as a starter.

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One interesting name on the list is Justin Fields, who does not have any numbers attached to him. This could serve as a surprise considering that the Chiefs swung a trade in March to acquire the veteran signal-caller.

The Chiefs sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Jets to acquire Fields, who has started 53 games in his career while playing for multiple teams.

He has gone 16-37 as a starter for the Bears, Steelers, and Jets while throwing for 9,039 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. He has rushed for 2,892 yards with 23 touchdowns.

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