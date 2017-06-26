Carrie Underwood to Be Honored With Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

(Photo: Shutterstock/Debbie Wong )

Carrie Underwood is at the top of her game and she has snagged some of the biggest awards in country music, and now she is collecting one of the biggest honors in Hollywood. She has been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s class of 2018.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is pleased to announce our newest honorees to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected an eclectic group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” Vin Di Bona, chairman of the selection committee for 2017, said as reported by ABC News.

“As a Walk of Famer myself, I know these honorees will remember the dedication of their stars with great memories and will be proud that they are part of Hollywood’s history now and forever,” he continued. “We look forward to their big day as the Walk of Fame Class of 2018 becomes cemented one by one on the most famous sidewalk in the world!”

Underwood will be honored alongside some of the biggest names from television and movies.

Jack Black, Jeff Goldblum, Simon Cowell, Harry Connick, Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda and Zoe Saldana are also part of the 2018 class. Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will receive posthumous recognition.

There is no set date for the ceremony where the songstress’s star will be unveiled, but we’re already anticipating the big moment!

