Ashley Graham Gets Leggy At Book Signing

Supermodel Ashley Graham has been hitting the road and meeting fans for her new book A New Mode: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like and the model is sharing her experience all over social media.
Graham recently took to Instagram showing off her wardrobe to a book signing in Los Angeles, Calif.
In the pic the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared, we see Graham sporting a short black dress and a long black trench coat over the dress tied at the waist. The wardrobe shows off Graham’s stunning legs as she accessorizes her look with strappy black heels.
Graham captioned the pic, “Middle pic was me fan girling over meeting #KathyIreland! #ANewModel ..I’ll be in Lincoln tonight, Brooklyn tomorrow, Dallas Thursday and Houston Friday!!”
Graham was able to meet her idol and snapped a few pictures of herself with model and actress Kathy Ireland.
She captioned the photos, “My idol surprised me yesterday at my LA book signing!!! Thank you #KathyIreland for taking time to make me feel so special and supported. ❤️👯🎉.”
In Ashley’s new book the model encourages women to be their most confident selves, recognize their personal beauty, and reach for their highest dreams in her wise, warm and inspiring memoir.
