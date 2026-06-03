As Trade Speculation Continues, Lamar Jackson Addresses His Contract Situation

Lamar Jackson has been the subject of countless conversations throughout the offseason, many of which focus on his future with the Baltimore Ravens.

Some people have wondered if he will agree to a new contract with the only team on which he has played in the NFL, mere months after the team restructured his current $260 million deal.

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Barring a new contract extension, he will become a free agent after the 2027-28 season.

Others have wondered if he will be part of a blockbuster trade. The members of this group have turned to Polymarket to make their predictions.

Jackson has made some comments about his future, albeit while keeping some details between him and the Ravens.

“Absolutely. I love the Ravens,” Jackson said when asked if he envisioned himself being with the team on a long-term basis.

“I love this organization. I love this city. This is the team that drafted me. [They] got a lot of love for me, I believe. I got a lot of love for this city, and this team, as well.

“Like I told you, the reconstruction is done. I’m cool with that, but I love Baltimore.”

Jackson also faced questions about a previous request he had made before signing his current five-year deal. He had asked for a fully guaranteed deal at the time.

Jackson did not say if he is doing so once again. He said that that conversation took place in 2022, and he would leave it there.

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Jackson has spent his entire NFL career with the Ravens after being selected with a first-round pick in 2018. He has led the team to the playoffs five times and the AFC championship one time.

The former Louisville quarterback has been named First-Team All-Pro three times, and he has won MVP two times while leading the Ravens to a win-loss record of 76-31.

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