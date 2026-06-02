Lamar Jackson’s Odds of Being Traded are Slim, Polymarket Traders Say

The NFL offseason is a time when speculation ramps up regarding the top players and whether they will remain with their current teams.

This speculation includes Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who finished up his eighth season in the league in January. Some fans believe that Jackson will land with another team before the 2026-27 NFL season, but the majority disagree.

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The Polymarket trade numbers reflect this reality. Back in January, the chances of a trade involving Jackson sat at 53.5%. They dipped to 5.5% in late February before moving up to 50% in late April.

The Polymarket numbers now sit at 21.1% after the calendar turned to June. Traders believe that while a trade could happen, it appears to be far less likely as the Ravens prepare for mandatory minicamp on June 9-11.

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Jackson, a Florida native, entered the NFL in 2018. The Ravens selected him 32nd overall and then made him the starter midway through the season.

Jackson has spent eight years in the NFL while spending his entire career with the Ravens. He has played in 116 games while starting 107, but he has only appeared in every game in three of these seasons due to various injuries.

The veteran quarterback has produced big plays in multiple ways for the Ravens. He has thrown for 22,608 yards and 187 touchdowns. He led the NFL in 2019 with 36 passing touchdowns.

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP and three-time All-Pro, has also rushed for 6,522 yards and 35 touchdowns.

The dynamic player has delivered impressive production during his career, but he has fallen short of one big goal. He and the Ravens have not reached the Super Bowl. They have reached the AFC championship once since Jackson took over for Joe Flacco (2023), but they fell to the Chiefs.

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