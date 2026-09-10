Another Major Yankees Player Got Hurt During Aaron Judge’s Return Game

The New York Yankees have finally welcomed captain Aaron Judge back from the 60-day Injured List, but the team continues to deal with injuries to other key players.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is heading to the 10-day Injured List after imaging revealed that he had a sprained right thumb. He is now a question mark for the rest of the regular season as he avoids baseball activities for seven to 10 days.

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Chisholm sustained the injury during the eighth inning of the series opener against the Colorado Rockies. He slid into second base and slammed his right thumb directly into the base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could not believe that the out call was not overturned pic.twitter.com/NvuLq3filc — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 9, 2026

“I feel like he has been really putting together some of his best at-bats of the season for an extended stretch,” manager Aaron Boone said about Chisholm.

“So it’s definitely a blow, but hopefully one that the time down here gets this thing right and puts him in position to impact us moving forward.”

José Caballero, 30, started at second base in place of Chisholm on Wednesday night, but the Yankees will bring in reinforcements for the foreseeable future. The team will call up Anthony Volpe, who switched positions after being demoted.

The former starting shortstop was sent back to Triple-A earlier this season. He moved over to second base and has completely turned his season around. Now, The Athletic reports that Volpe will be back in the Majors while serving as an injury replacement.

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The roster shuffling happens as the Yankees continue to pursue the rival Rays for the AL East crown. New York is four games back with 17 games remaining in the regular season.

Time remains for the Yankees to make a move, but the team will have to go on a hot streak while taking part in series against the Mets, Twins, Diamondbacks, Rays, and Orioles.

The Yankees don’t face the Rays until Sept. 22-24, but Polymarket traders are already looking forward to this matchup. They are trying to determine which team will take this four-game series and gain an advantage.

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The traders currently give the Yankees the edge in the Sept. 22 doubleheader. They list the team as having a 58% chance to win. The traders give the Rays a 43% chance to win.

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