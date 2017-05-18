Amy Schumer Breaks Up With Boyfriend of Nearly Two Years

While they enjoyed almost two hilariously adorable years together, a rep for Amy Schumer has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, have split up.

The rep simply stated, “Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends.”

Interestingly, Schumer appeared on Howard Stern‘s radio show on May 3rd and spoke positively about her relationship with Hanisch.

Stern asked her if marriage was in the cards, and Schumer replied, “We are talking about today. I love the idea of committing to someone and making that choice and I want to have a family but right now, we are not in talks.”

Later Stern asked how they maintain their relationship with such busy schedules and Schumer said, “It’s good to have a lot of space.”

While they seemed to have a healthy, comfortable relationship, in hindsight it seems like things may have been rocky for a couple months now, as the last picture Schumer posted on Instagram of them together was on March 12th.

In honor of Valentine’s Day this year, Schumer took to Instagram to share an affectionate memory of her and Hanisch.

The post was a video clip from last September when Amy attended a New York Mets game with Hanisch and her father.

The stadium’s Kiss Cam made its way to the three fans and Schumer gave her dad a peck on the cheek, and then commenced full on make-out mode with her boyfriend.

Hanisch is a furniture builder, and has his own company, The Last Workshop, where he builds and designs furniture using “100 percent U.S.-sourced materials.”

He’s from Chicago, attended the University of Utah, and previously worked for HGTV as a design consultant.

