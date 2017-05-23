Alan Thicke’s Third Wife Tanya Says the Couple Was Planning to Have a Child Before Actor’s Death

Alan Thicke passed away in December 2016 from a “ruptured aorta,” and in a new interview with E! News, the actor’s widow, Tanya Callau, revealed the pair were planning to have a baby.

“Two weeks before my husband died, we were already starting to build a baby nursery,” she said.

Before the actor passed, he and Callau met with medium Tyler Henry, who mentioned Thicke’s heart during the reading.

“The fact that he touched on the heart and kind of kept emphasizing that…my husband went in for a checkup two months later and he had a full clean bill of health,” Callau said. “So what happened to Alan is a massive heart attack, an aorta, you really…it’s hereditary and there was no indication that that was in the family history so it wasn’t something that the doctor’s would’ve been looking for.”

She added that Thicke went to the doctor for a full physical, as the couple was planning on having a baby.

“In order to go and do the whole sperm thing he wanted to get a full physical and make sure that he was healthy and ready to go,” she said. “So all the timing of it was unbelievable.”

Callau added that Thicke asked Henry if he saw children in the couple’s future, and Henry said “no,” which Callau said she thought was “strange.”

Callau’s reading with Henry will be shown on Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry at 8 p.m. on E!

