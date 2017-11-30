Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker to Honor Fallen Stars During ‘In Memoriam’ Special

The world lost a number of iconic celebrities in 2017, and the fallen stars are set to be honored during a special airing in December on ABC.

On hand to pay tribute to the late Glen Campbell will be Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, while Hunter Hayes will join Alice Cooper to honor late musicians Tom Petty and Chuck Berry.

In addition, Valerie Harper, Ed Asner, Bernadette Peters and Dick Van Dyke will remember their co-star Mary Tyler Moore, while Tracy Morgan, Bob Newhart, John Stamos and Bob Saget will reminisce on fellow comedian Don Rickles

The special “celebrates the legendary stars and icons the world lost this year and the legacies they left behind,” according to a press release.

The Year in Memoriam 2017 will air on Dec. 18 at 10 p.m ET followed by The Year: 2017 on Dec. 19 from at 9 p.m. ET. The program was conceived by Jimmy Kimmel, and Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts will host both nights.

“The In Memoriam segments are always the most moving parts of a major awards show,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Robin and I thought it would be fitting to pay longer-form and more personal tribute to these American icons with great stories from their friends, colleagues and peers.”

Roberts added, “What I appreciate about the special is that you get an entire year of news and pop culture in just two hours. The show is appropriately serious when it needs to be, and it’s also filled with many fun, lighter moments.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Daniel Boczarski