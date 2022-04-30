Naomi Judd, Grammy-Winning Country Music Legend, Dead at 76

✖

Country music star Naomi Judd, best known as a singer with The Judds and mother of Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, is dead at 76. According to the AP, the sisters confirmed the passing in a statement on Saturday

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the Judd's statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, casting a bittersweet shadow over the event. The cause of death was not elaborated upon by Judd's daughters or officially confirmed. The duo were also planning to undertake an arena tour in the fall, the first in a decade for the mother and daughter.

Judd's career ended in 1991 after a hepatitis diagnosis sidelined her from the road. Across her career performing alongside daughter Wynonna, the duo achieved 14 no. 1 songs in three decades.

According to the AP, Judd is survived by her daughters and her husband, Larry Strickland, who was also a musician and had a stint as a backup singer to Elvis Presley. Judd's daughter, Wynonna, was celebrating their induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame just a day before the loss.

"Can't think of a better way to be welcomed to our new home at the [Country Music Hall of Fame] than by the fans," Wynonna wrote in the caption. "Looking forward to seeing your sweet faces along the red carpet on Sunday!"

Daughter Ashley Judd is best known for her acting career, starring in films like Heat, Kiss the Girls, Double Jeopardy and many others across her career. She also became one of the focal points during the #MeToo movement following her claim that she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.